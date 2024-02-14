Rites signs MoU with AD Ports Group

To collaborate in trade and logistics

The collaboration brings together RITES' rich expertise in transport infrastructure development and project management with AD Ports Group's extensive portfolio of world-class ports, logistics solutions, and vertically-integrated business Clusters. The MoU aims to bring about mutual engagement with the objective of exploring potential opportunities of joint cooperation for working together in the upcoming IMEEC and in the areas of infrastructure development such as ports, multimodal logistic parks, free trade zones, rail connectivity projects and logistics infrastructure services.

Rites and AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry, today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore joint ventures and collaborations in key areas of trade and logistics.