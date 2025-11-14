Oasis Securities standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 290.91% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of Oasis Securities declined 7.69% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 290.91% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.430.11 291 OPM %79.07209.09 -PBDT0.340.27 26 PBT0.340.26 31 NP0.240.26 -8
