Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 81.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.42% to Rs 1405.16 croreNet profit of Oberoi Realty rose 81.73% to Rs 584.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 321.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.42% to Rs 1405.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 909.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1405.16909.97 54 OPM %58.0052.06 -PBDT795.21437.52 82 PBT775.03426.22 82 NP584.51321.64 82
