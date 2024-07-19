ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 48.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.86% to Rs 4503.88 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 48.68% to Rs 580.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 390.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.86% to Rs 4503.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3887.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4503.883887.3217.1113.12773.99520.01773.99520.01580.37390.36