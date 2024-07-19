ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 48.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.86% to Rs 4503.88 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 48.68% to Rs 580.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 390.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.86% to Rs 4503.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3887.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4503.883887.32 16 OPM %17.1113.12 -PBDT773.99520.01 49 PBT773.99520.01 49 NP580.37390.36 49
