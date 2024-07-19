CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.23% to Rs 1512.03 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen rose 14.12% to Rs 397.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 348.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.23% to Rs 1512.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1170.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1512.031170.0370.0373.82549.09479.43534.74467.37397.66348.46