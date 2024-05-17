Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 1.27%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 18.72% over last one month compared to 5.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 1.27% today to trade at Rs 1735. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.88% to quote at 7763.61. The index is up 5.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 1.19% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 113.1 % over last one year compared to the 19.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 18.72% over last one month compared to 5.08% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2970 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51286 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1735 on 17 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 883.6 on 19 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News