Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OCCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OCCL reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 107.48 crore

Net profit of OCCL reported to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 107.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 306.73 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales107.480 0 306.730 0 OPM %17.380 -17.260 - PBDT18.34-0.05 LP 49.53-0.07 LP PBT11.39-0.05 LP 28.60-0.07 LP NP8.70-0.04 LP 21.42-0.06 LP

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

