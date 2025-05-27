Gateway Distriparks standalone net profit rises 26.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.80% to Rs 390.97 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 26.38% to Rs 65.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 390.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 366.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.73% to Rs 238.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 1504.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1496.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales390.97366.08 7 1504.991496.94 1 OPM %20.3021.18 -22.9323.61 - PBDT89.8771.68 25 349.75333.44 5 PBT70.3550.13 40 258.27245.29 5 NP65.1551.55 26 238.65245.36 -3
