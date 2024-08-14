Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 77.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.40% to Rs 1.06 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 77.65% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 87.40% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.068.41-42.4512.130.552.000.421.950.190.85