Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 18.62% to Rs 35.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 444.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.444.65410.9014.1413.6172.5161.4851.0540.7735.4929.92