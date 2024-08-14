Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.21% to Rs 444.65 croreNet profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 18.62% to Rs 35.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 444.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales444.65410.90 8 OPM %14.1413.61 -PBDT72.5161.48 18 PBT51.0540.77 25 NP35.4929.92 19
