Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.