Mazagon Dock spurts as Q1 PAT soars 121% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rallied 3.15% to Rs 4,985 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 121.45% to Rs 696.10 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 314.34 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew by 8.48% to Rs 2,357.02 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,172.76 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 888.79 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 131.87% from Rs 383.32 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
EBITDA soared 126% year on year to Rs 913 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Operating margin jumped to 26% in Q1 FY25 as compared with 7% registered in Q1 FY24.
Total expenses were at Rs 1739.23 crore in Q1 FY25, down 14% YoY. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1106.19 crore (down 22.85% YoY) while power and fuel stood at Rs 4.74 crore (up 10.75% YoY) during the period under review.
The shipbuilding companys total order book stood at Rs 36,839 crore as on 30 June 2024.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

