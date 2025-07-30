Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 49.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 6.01 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 49.53% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.016.88 -13 OPM %6.8219.48 -PBDT1.151.93 -40 PBT0.731.44 -49 NP0.541.07 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content