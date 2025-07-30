Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 10.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 176.41 croreNet profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 10.04% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 176.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales176.41165.08 7 OPM %4.945.03 -PBDT4.854.46 9 PBT2.912.65 10 NP2.522.29 10
