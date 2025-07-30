Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 503.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.46% to Rs 168.94 croreNet profit of Timex Group India rose 503.70% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.46% to Rs 168.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales168.94108.67 55 OPM %12.813.90 -PBDT20.684.10 404 PBT19.873.25 511 NP14.672.43 504
