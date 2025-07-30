Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 11.97% to Rs 82.12 crore

Net profit of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.97% to Rs 82.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales82.1293.29 -12 OPM %2.350.61 -PBDT3.851.53 152 PBT2.32-0.02 LP NP1.72-0.03 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

