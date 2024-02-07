Sensex (    %)
                        
Oil and Gas shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 13.93 points or 0.05% at 28351.12 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.59%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.52%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.96%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.93%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.55%), and Linde India Ltd (down 0.15%).
On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 5.23%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.19%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 68.45 or 0.09% at 72117.64.
The Nifty 50 index was up 4.55 points or 0.02% at 21933.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 205.6 points or 0.44% at 46513.44.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.09 points or 0.62% at 13575.97.
On BSE,2258 shares were trading in green, 1569 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

