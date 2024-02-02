Sensex (    %)
                        
Oil and Gas shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 539.14 points or 2.08% at 26450.44 at 09:48 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.92%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.46%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.87%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.02%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.5%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.17%), Linde India Ltd (up 0.79%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.75%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.63%).
At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 725.65 or 1.01% at 72370.95.
The Nifty 50 index was up 239.85 points or 1.11% at 21937.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 426.76 points or 0.94% at 46050.83.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 98.83 points or 0.74% at 13375.57.
On BSE,2195 shares were trading in green, 871 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

