Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 305.98 points or 1.05% at 28932.61 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Linde India Ltd (down 4.19%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.83%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.58%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.54%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.17%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.98%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.49%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.38%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.31%), moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 182.12 or 0.35% at 52088.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.11 points or 0.06% at 15706.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 91.5 points or 0.39% at 23475.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 368.03 points or 0.48% at 77110.9.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 2000 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News