Godrej Industries update on proposed NCD issuance to raise Rs 500 cr

25,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore with an option to retain over subscription of 25,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 250 crore, collectively aggregating up to 50,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.
