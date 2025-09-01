Monday, September 01, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil marketing companies cut price of commercial LPG gas cylinders

Oil marketing companies cut price of commercial LPG gas cylinders

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have said that the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 51.50, effective September 1. Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be available at Rs 1,580. Earlier, OMCs had reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 33.50. However, there has been no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 4.61 times

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 4.61 times

Market ends higher; Nifty closes above 24,600 level

Market ends higher; Nifty closes above 24,600 level

Benchmarks rebound as strong GDP growth lifts sentiment, Nifty crosses 24,600 mark

Benchmarks rebound as strong GDP growth lifts sentiment, Nifty crosses 24,600 mark

INR slips to lifetime low as tariff concerns weigh

INR slips to lifetime low as tariff concerns weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.80%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.80%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon