Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn rose 16.67% to Rs 10015.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8584.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 167422.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 167212.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.167422.93167212.5515.1314.5625533.2323019.4216144.9613480.1310015.788584.60

