Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 256.75, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 7.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39339.65, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 182.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

