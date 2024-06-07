Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 2.24%, gains for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2927.2, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.99% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 65.12% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2927.2, up 2.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 3.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39339.65, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

