Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Ok Play India added 2.10% to Rs 17 after the Union Government announced its intent to make India as a global hub for toys.

In her Budget Speech, the Finance Minsiter said that Government to set up National Manufacturing mission covering small, medium, large industries to further 'Make In India'.

As part of the same, the Government would launch scheme to make India global hub for toys.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

 

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Ashok Leyland sales up 8% in Jan'25

Ashok Leyland sales up 8% in Jan'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsPrayagraj Airfares 50% Drop
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon