Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of agricultural stocks surged following the announcement of the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna by the Finance Minister.

The scheme, launched in partnership with state governments, is set to cover 100 districts and aims to benefit 1.7 crore farmers. It is designed to generate economic opportunities in rural areas, reducing the need for migration and promoting local employment.

Key agricultural companies saw significant gains following the news, with Kaveri Seed Company rising 7.32%, Mangalam Seeds climbing 8.49% and Coromandel International increasing by 1%. Other notable performers included Nath Bio-Genes (India) up 1.63%, PI Industries up 1%, and UPL, which gained 1.28%.

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget today in the Lok Sabha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Ashok Leyland sales up 8% in Jan'25

Ashok Leyland sales up 8% in Jan'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra records 15% rise in tractors sales in Jan

Our economy is fastest growing among all major economies, says FM Sitharaman

Our economy is fastest growing among all major economies, says FM Sitharaman

HBL Engineering consortium wins order worth Rs 410 cr

HBL Engineering consortium wins order worth Rs 410 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsPrayagraj Airfares 50% Drop
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon