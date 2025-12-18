Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Tips Music Ltd and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 December 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd tumbled 5.83% to Rs 31 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 144.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Hitachi Energy India Ltd lost 4.87% to Rs 18225. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4492 shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd crashed 4.60% to Rs 16651.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 842 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd pared 4.40% to Rs 526.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14019 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd plummeted 4.06% to Rs 3419. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4116 shares in the past one month.

NHPC completes unit 2 trial run at Subansiri Lower HE project

Concord Biotech appoints Raviraj Karia as CFO

Incredible Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sensex slides 165 pts; pharma shares drop

Securities Markets Code Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

