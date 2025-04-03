Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric offers #HyperDelivery - same-day registration and delivery in Bangalore

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility today announced #HyperDelivery, offering same-day registration and delivery of vehicles. Pilot of #HyperDelivery has started in Bangalore, and would gradually be scaled up across India during this quarter in a phased manner. Customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles in just hours.

This industry-first purchase and delivery transformation has been made possible due to the company's strategic decision to leverage AI for automation and moving its vehicle registration process in-house. By integrating these critical steps into its operations, the company has enabled a much smoother and efficient journey from purchase to delivery, thereby enhancing customer experience.

 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

