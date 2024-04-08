Omaxe arm to set up Rs 1500 cr multi sports facility in Delhi's Dwarka

As per the agreement, Omaxe's subsidiary will develop an outdoor stadium with a minimum 30,000 seating capacity. The indoor stadium is expected to have a capacity for 2000 people. This is expected to host kabaddi, badminton, table tennis, chess, kickboxing, boxing and other events. The company will build and maintain the sports stadium and club for 30 years, thereafter it would be handed over to DDA. The commercial facilities will be developed and maintained by the Company on a leasehold basis for a period of 99 years.
An exclusive members-only club with modern amenities, a 108-keys hotel and a banqueting space a long with multi-level car parking is also being planned. The club is expected to have a bowling alley, a karaoke bar, a spa, lounges, a boxing ring, state-of-the-art gymnasium, indoor and outdoor sports among other facilities. The retail portion will be a ground plus two levels structure with a saleable area of around 7 lakh sq. ft. on lease basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content