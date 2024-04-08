Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Omaxe arm to set up Rs 1500 cr multi sports facility in Delhi's Dwarka

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Omaxe announced that its wholly owned subsidiary and SPV, Worldstreet Sports Center will be developing India's first integrated multi sports facility consisting of an international cricket and football stadium, an indoor stadium along with a retail and hospitality hub spread across an area of 50.40 acres in Delhi's Dwarka area for around Rs 1500 crore, under the public-private partnership model with the Delhi Development Authority. The cost of construction will be funded through internal accruals and the company is expecting a revenue of around Rs 2500 crore through the sale of retail units. Omaxe had won the bid floated by DDA to develop an integrated multi-sports arena in Dwarka under the Design, Build, Finance and Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) format on the aforesaid land.
As per the agreement, Omaxe's subsidiary will develop an outdoor stadium with a minimum 30,000 seating capacity. The indoor stadium is expected to have a capacity for 2000 people. This is expected to host kabaddi, badminton, table tennis, chess, kickboxing, boxing and other events. The company will build and maintain the sports stadium and club for 30 years, thereafter it would be handed over to DDA. The commercial facilities will be developed and maintained by the Company on a leasehold basis for a period of 99 years.
An exclusive members-only club with modern amenities, a 108-keys hotel and a banqueting space a long with multi-level car parking is also being planned. The club is expected to have a bowling alley, a karaoke bar, a spa, lounges, a boxing ring, state-of-the-art gymnasium, indoor and outdoor sports among other facilities. The retail portion will be a ground plus two levels structure with a saleable area of around 7 lakh sq. ft. on lease basis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of IIFL Finance raising up to Rs 1500 cr via rights issue

Omaxe reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.89 crore in the December 2023 quarter

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Auro Pharma rises as arm's facility clears USFDA inspection

Malabar Gold &amp; Diamonds all set to relaunch its store in Dwarka

JLR records 20% growth in sales for FY2024

Singapore Market ends marginally in red

Board of Rama Steel Tubes allots 1 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Hong Kong Market ekes out gain

Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property 'Velmore' in Kasauli

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon