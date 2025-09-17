Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Lupin today announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg.

Lenalidomide Capsules are bioequivalent to Revlimid Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India.

Lenalidomide Capsules are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

-Multiple myeloma (MM), in combination with dexamethasone
- MM, as maintenance following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT)
- Transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.

 

Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg (RLD Revlimid) had estimated annual sales of USD 7,511 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2025).

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works raises Rs 284.81 cr through preferential issue

Currency in circulation up 8.7% on year

Hyundai Motor concludes wage settlement agreement for 2024-27

Smartworks deepens its presence in Mumbai with 557,000 sq. ft. campus at Intellion Park

Strengthening India's commodity markets is high on SEBI's regulatory agenda

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

