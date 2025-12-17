Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One MobiKwik Systems appoints Navdeep Singh Suri as Chairperson

One MobiKwik Systems appoints Navdeep Singh Suri as Chairperson

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

One MobiKwik Systems announced the appointment of Navdeep Singh Suri as Chairperson of its Board. Suri has been associated with the Company since 2021 as an Independent Director.

Suri brings with him decades of distinguished leadership experience across public policy, diplomacy, governance, and institutional decision-making. A former senior Indian diplomat, he joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1983 and has served in key international assignments including Cairo, Damascus, Washington DC, Dar es Salaam, London, and Johannesburg. He has held high-profile roles as India's Ambassador to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, High Commissioner to Australia, and Consul General in Johannesburg. In recognition of his contributions, he was conferred the Order of Zayed II - the United Arab Emirates' second-highest civilian honour - by the President of the UAE.

 

Suri has also led the West Africa and Public Diplomacy divisions at the Ministry of External Affairs and is currently a Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. He also serves on the boards of several prominent institutions, including SBI Funds International (IFSC), Hindustan Ports, and Hindustan Infralog.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Maruti Suzuki India introduces swivel seat in WagonR

ITC receives CCI approval for acquisition of pulp and paper biz of Aditya Birla Real Estate

BLUECLOUDS empaneled as Official Partner of Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Unemployment rate falls to 4.7% in Nov-25, records lowest level since April this year

Sensex, Nifty slip for third day as FII outflows, trade worries weigh

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

