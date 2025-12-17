Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unemployment rate falls to 4.7% in Nov-25, records lowest level since April this year

Unemployment rate falls to 4.7% in Nov-25, records lowest level since April this year

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The overall LFPR among persons of age 15 years and above increased to 55.8% in November 2025, the highest level recorded since April 2025. The increase in LFPR was primarily driven by rural areas, where the LFPR rose to 58.6% in November 2025 from 58.0% in April 2025. Compared with the previous month, rural LFPR increased from 57.8%, while urban LFPR decreased marginally from 50.5% to 50.4%. The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above rose to a seven-month high in November 2025.

Rural female LFPR continued its steady upward trend, increasing from 35.2% in June 2025 to 39.7% in November 2025, while urban female LFPR remained broadly stable at around 25.5%. The overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above improved to 53.2% in November 2025, up from 52.5% in October.

 

Rural female WPR saw a notable rise from 36.9% in October 2025 to 38.4% in November 2025, contributing to an increase in overall female WPR from 32.4% to 33.4% during the same period. The Unemployment Rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 4.7% in November 2025, compared to 5.2% in the previous month. Unemployment Rate fell to a New low since April 2025. Overall, the trends suggest strengthening labour market conditions, supported by gains in rural employment, rising female participation, and a gradual recovery in urban labour demand.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

