Opposition protests disrupt Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions over NEET exam allegations

The session in the Lok Sabha faced disruptions shortly after it commenced. Congress members, supported by DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and others, demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaker Om Birla informed the House that a committee had been formed to investigate the issue and suggested that discussions could take place during the Motion of Thanks on the Presidents address. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed the need for an immediate discussion, accusing the opposition of attempting to undermine the dignity of the House. Persistent disruptions forced the Lok Sabha to adjourn for the day.

Similar scenes unfolded in the Rajya Sabha, where opposition members, including Congress, TMC, DMK, and Aam Aadmi Party, continued their protests despite an initial adjournment. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the government's achievements, while Leader of the House JP Nadda reiterated the governments readiness to address the NEET issue during the scheduled discussion. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda urged patience pending a CBI investigation. Amidst the ongoing chaos, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 2 PM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions were disrupted today as opposition parties staged protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. The protests led to multiple adjournments and an early end to proceedings.