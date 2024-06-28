Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
The benchmark indices traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,050 mark after hitting days low of 24,009.15 in afternoon trade. Realty shares advanced after declining for the third consecutive trading sessions.
At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 138.75 points or 0.17% to 79,374.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 51.05 points or 0.21% to 24,096.50.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 79,671.58 and 24,174, respectively in morning trade.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The broader market outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.72%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,194 shares rose and 1,656 shares fell. A total of 116 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index added 1.04% to 1,110.40. The index slipped 3.20% in the past three trading sessions.
Godrej Properties (up 2.45%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.36%), Sunteck Realty (up 1.05%), DLF (up 0.92%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.53%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.45%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.13%) edged higher.
On the other hand, Sobha (down 3.01%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.18%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.23%) slipped.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal rose 0.23% to 7.016 as compared with previous close 7.000.

More From This Section

RBI announces SAARC Currency Swap Framework

RBI announces SAARC Currency Swap Framework

NSE SME Petro Carbon and Chemicals' IPO ends with subscription of 60 times

NSE SME Petro Carbon and Chemicals' IPO ends with subscription of 60 times

NHPC gains on inking agreement with GUVNL

NHPC gains on inking agreement with GUVNL

Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods shares fall

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged slightly lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.4525, compared with its close of 83.4500 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2024 settlement rose 0.09% to Rs 71,639.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 106.01.
The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.38% to 4.305.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2024 settlement added 37 cents or 0.43% to $86.76 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) zoomed 16.29% after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 02 July 2024, to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company.
Nazara Technologies jumped 7.55% after the firms Singapore based arm, NODWIN Gaming International Pte, (NODWIN) has signed definitive agreements to increase its existing 13.51% stake in Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH through share swap.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Pune police chief played proactive role in Porsche crash probe: Fadnavis

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Delhi rain chaos: Environment min blames plastic waste, slams state govt

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament LIVE news: Chaos erupts in Rajya Sabha over NEET issue

online gaming digital gaming

Nazara Tech share zooms 9% on acquisition of Freaks 4U Gaming for Rs 271 cr

Donald Trump, Trump, Joe Biden, Biden, presidential debate

Biden's shaky debate has overseas allies steeling for Trump's return

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon