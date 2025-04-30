Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 17.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.18% to Rs 49.68 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports rose 17.41% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 49.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.50% to Rs 39.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 213.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales49.6843.51 14 213.70196.69 9 OPM %23.1118.92 -25.3326.35 - PBDT12.4310.73 16 66.5558.61 14 PBT8.857.05 26 52.2743.94 19 NP6.615.63 17 39.0134.07 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content