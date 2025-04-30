Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 372.56 croreNet profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 2.61% to Rs 36.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 372.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 390.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.04% to Rs 120.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.31% to Rs 1404.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1102.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales372.56390.72 -5 1404.171102.93 27 OPM %56.6747.47 -58.2961.06 - PBDT20.2626.81 -24 83.1797.93 -15 PBT12.5219.42 -36 52.5570.26 -25 NP36.1935.27 3 120.52115.84 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content