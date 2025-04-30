Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 523.22 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 5.90% to Rs 71.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 523.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 407.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.98% to Rs 225.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 2035.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1577.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales523.22407.58 28 2035.791577.21 29 OPM %59.9262.20 -57.1063.35 - PBDT111.90100.33 12 352.60365.43 -4 PBT98.6590.85 9 303.75328.08 -7 NP71.6567.66 6 225.18244.70 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kiduja India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 81.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh consolidated net profit rises 81.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma's US arm acquires four drugs to bolster portfolio

Strides Pharma's US arm acquires four drugs to bolster portfolio

Board of Bajaj Finance approves increase in authorised share capital to Rs 1000 cr

Board of Bajaj Finance approves increase in authorised share capital to Rs 1000 cr

Board of NTPC Green Energy approves borrowing up to Rs 5,000 cr for FY26

Board of NTPC Green Energy approves borrowing up to Rs 5,000 cr for FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon