Oricon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 37.91 crore

Net loss of Oricon Enterprises reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 37.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1014.86% to Rs 132.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.19% to Rs 133.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.9128.70 32 133.1296.33 38 OPM %-20.92-28.47 --17.35-27.92 - PBDT-1.60-5.70 72 -1.13-24.90 95 PBT-2.50-7.02 64 -7.15-30.14 76 NP-1.948.25 PL 132.0011.84 1015

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

