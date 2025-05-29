Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 174.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 174.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 91.51 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 174.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 91.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 187.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 87.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 318.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales91.5183.59 9 318.19298.09 7 OPM %31.9127.01 -26.3924.30 - PBDT-1.45-9.83 85 -47.18-65.41 28 PBT-8.46-15.02 44 -69.17-87.31 21 NP174.18-15.21 LP 187.26-87.50 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 13.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 13.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the March 2025 quarter

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 56.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 56.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon