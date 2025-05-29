Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 13.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 65.09 croreNet profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 13.34% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 65.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.66% to Rs 31.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 252.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales65.0955.19 18 252.09218.71 15 OPM %29.4735.28 -32.2332.04 - PBDT17.9418.37 -2 76.7064.83 18 PBT9.2110.01 -8 41.4132.23 28 NP7.396.52 13 31.8223.63 35
