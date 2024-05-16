Business Standard
Span Divergent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 13.35% to Rs 2.79 crore
Net profit of Span Divergent reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.01% to Rs 11.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.793.22 -13 11.6911.93 -2 OPM %7.17-3.73 -11.809.22 - PBDT0.91-0.09 LP 2.350.76 209 PBT0.57-0.63 LP 0.71-1.41 LP NP0.92-3.51 LP 0.98-5.05 LP
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

