Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.34% to Rs 419.30 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 19.18% to Rs 61.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 1559.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1401.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy rose 111.75% to Rs 20.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.34% to Rs 419.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 319.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.419.30319.251559.371401.1613.749.9412.5210.9548.2424.58158.42125.6727.397.8980.9062.1220.549.7061.2851.42