Business Standard
Grovy India standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales decline 66.86% to Rs 3.51 crore
Net profit of Grovy India declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.86% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.89% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 19.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.5110.59 -67 19.5520.92 -7 OPM %00.09 -5.636.21 - PBDT0.080.11 -27 1.391.27 9 PBT0.060.10 -40 1.331.22 9 NP0.040.09 -56 1.000.91 10
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

