Grovy India standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 66.86% to Rs 3.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.89% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.55% to Rs 19.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Grovy India declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.86% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3.5110.5919.5520.9200.095.636.210.080.111.391.270.060.101.331.220.040.091.000.91