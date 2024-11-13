Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 64.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.51% to Rs 70.03 croreNet profit of Orient Ceratech declined 64.76% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.51% to Rs 70.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales70.0382.89 -16 OPM %9.7013.38 -PBDT6.2310.34 -40 PBT2.596.95 -63 NP1.855.25 -65
