Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 304.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.45% to Rs 113.55 croreNet profit of Orient Ceratech rose 304.86% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.45% to Rs 113.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales113.5570.33 61 OPM %11.1910.08 -PBDT13.306.23 113 PBT9.812.59 279 NP7.491.85 305
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content