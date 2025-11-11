Kuber Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.36% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Kuber Udyog reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.11 36 OPM %66.6754.55 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.050 0
