Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 668.15 croreNet loss of Avadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 668.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 632.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales668.15632.02 6 OPM %2.685.32 -PBDT4.1216.10 -74 PBT-10.821.68 PL NP-6.590.83 PL
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content