All Time Plastics standalone net profit declines 68.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.48% to Rs 147.40 croreNet profit of All Time Plastics declined 68.55% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 147.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 131.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales147.40131.04 12 OPM %11.0519.64 -PBDT12.9123.78 -46 PBT5.7418.22 -68 NP4.2213.42 -69
