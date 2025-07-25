Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 769.08 croreNet profit of Orient Electric rose 22.18% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 769.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 754.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales769.08754.86 2 OPM %5.995.31 -PBDT43.1136.80 17 PBT23.6619.26 23 NP17.5214.34 22
