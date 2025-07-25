Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 46.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 46.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 62.03 crore

Net profit of Spright Agro rose 46.40% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales62.0352.88 17 OPM %19.7312.52 -PBDT12.376.71 84 PBT12.376.71 84 NP9.156.25 46

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

